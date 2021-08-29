Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Euronav has increased its dividend payment by 492.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Euronav has a payout ratio of -9.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Euronav to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $8.25 on Friday. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Euronav by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Euronav by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares during the period. 25.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.