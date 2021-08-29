ETNA Network One Day Volume Tops $2.23 Million (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000938 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded up 169.2% against the US dollar. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $2.23 million worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

