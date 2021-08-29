Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for POET Technologies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of POET Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of PTK stock opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$372.62 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.10. POET Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.46 and a 12-month high of C$1.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$0.26 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Barnes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total value of C$128,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,634.55.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

