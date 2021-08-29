EPR Properties Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

EPR stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

