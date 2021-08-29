Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $298 million-$300.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.93 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENV. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The stock had a trading volume of 299,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

