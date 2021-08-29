Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $298 million-$300.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.93 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.300-$2.350 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Shares of ENV stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.45. 299,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 283.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.