Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $102,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 291,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 443,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 207,276 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,071.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 212,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,629 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,340,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $104.10 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.67.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

