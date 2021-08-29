Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 92,480 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $99,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after buying an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,584,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $194.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

