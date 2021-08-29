Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) Short Interest Down 44.6% in August

Entia Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERGO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the July 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ERGO stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,439. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. Entia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.39.

About Entia Biosciences

Entia Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the discovery, formulation, production and marketing of functional ingredients that can be used in branded medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and other products. The firm markets nutraceutical products under the GROH and SANO brands direct to consumers online and through hair salons and other resellers in North America.

