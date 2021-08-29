Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.45 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

