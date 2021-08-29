Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$2.03 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:ESI traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.59. 437,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$258.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.50.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.