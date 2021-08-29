Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Raised to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Scotiabank currently has $10.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 44,460.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,154 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 313,449 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 70.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 604,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 248,893 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $31,930,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

