Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE:EHC opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.