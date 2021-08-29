Emmett J. Wood Sells 15,916 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) EVP Emmett J. Wood sold 15,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $517,906.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Emmett J. Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Telos alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Emmett J. Wood sold 28,682 shares of Telos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $897,459.78.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 818.50. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Telos by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 234,762 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Telos by 914.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after buying an additional 439,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLS. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.