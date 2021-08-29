Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,612 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2,948.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,717,000 after buying an additional 554,423 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

