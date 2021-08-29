ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZIL2 has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ETR:ZIL2 opened at €14.01 ($16.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 1-year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $887.67 million and a P/E ratio of 23.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €14.36.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

