Elizabeth A. Redmond Sells 3,350 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,384.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CHH opened at $121.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.34.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 61.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

