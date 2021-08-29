Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 46.7% in August

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the July 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,603,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELTP remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 590,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,609. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

