Edward P. Garden Sells 50,000 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,166,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
