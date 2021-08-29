Edward P. Garden Sells 50,000 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $1,166,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.