Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Down 60.9% in August

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ADOC opened at $10.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Edoc Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Edoc Acquisition by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edoc Acquisition by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,622 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edoc Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Edoc Acquisition by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

