Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 85,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

