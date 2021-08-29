eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $85.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $76.41 on Friday. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.04.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of eBay by 161.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

