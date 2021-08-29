easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

