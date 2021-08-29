Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,659 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 37.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.40. 3,590,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,249,813. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

