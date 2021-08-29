Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 26.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,229 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 18.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KODK opened at $7.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.65. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

