East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of East Japan Railway stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46.
East Japan Railway Company Profile
