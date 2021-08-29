East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of East Japan Railway stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

