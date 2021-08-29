Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.14. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

EGBN traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.00. 146,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after buying an additional 223,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after buying an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after buying an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

