Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 945,500 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the July 29th total of 597,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

DYNT opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

