Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 10,381 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy H. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,860,000 after acquiring an additional 999,307 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dropbox by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after acquiring an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dropbox by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dropbox by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,455 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

