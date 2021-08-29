Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.69 million.

