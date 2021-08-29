Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $175.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several analysts have commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

