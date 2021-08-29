Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $13.17. 840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 473,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

The firm has a market cap of $535.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

