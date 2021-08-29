Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $8.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,744. Domo has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

