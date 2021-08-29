Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 335,500 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the July 29th total of 177,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLPN stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

