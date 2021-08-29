DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) & zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) Head to Head Comparison

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DocuSign has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, zvelo has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.4% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of DocuSign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DocuSign and zvelo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -12.54% -26.53% -4.55% zvelo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DocuSign and zvelo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 0 3 15 0 2.83 zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocuSign currently has a consensus target price of $273.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.23%. Given DocuSign’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than zvelo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and zvelo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $1.45 billion 40.33 -$243.27 million ($0.75) -401.01 zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

zvelo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign.

Summary

zvelo beats DocuSign on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About zvelo

Zvelo, Inc. engages in the development of hardware and software products to local area networks. It operates through providing website and dynamic content categorization technologies, URL database, malicious, compromised, inappropriate website detection services, and reputation blocklist solutions. The company was founded by Philip Becker in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

