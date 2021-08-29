Diversified United Investment Limited (DUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.28.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

