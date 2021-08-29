Diversified United Investment Limited (DUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.28.
Diversified United Investment Company Profile
Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.