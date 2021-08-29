Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. raised shares of Dino Polska from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Dino Polska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Erste Group raised Dino Polska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of DNOPY stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.94.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

