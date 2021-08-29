DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,021. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

