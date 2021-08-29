DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,545,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,459. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.