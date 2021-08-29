DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 2,491,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,101. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

