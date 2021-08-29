DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 14,840 Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 75,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA NAPR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.