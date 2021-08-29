DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 1,600 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 0.9% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $455,000.

NOBL traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 177,720 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.14.

