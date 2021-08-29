DEXTools Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 29th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $81.59 million and $447,526.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 100,875,855 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

