Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $11.96 Consensus PT from Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 30,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,008. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 219.62% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

