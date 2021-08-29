Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.48 and last traded at $53.14. 2,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 584,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNLI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.28 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.36.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $126,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,971,743. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 67.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

