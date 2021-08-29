DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 37,672 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,497,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,672 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $93,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 117.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 88.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. 15,822,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

