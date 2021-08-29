DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $81.80 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 621,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,204 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Kimberly-Clark worth $81,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after purchasing an additional 766,639 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,797,000 after purchasing an additional 633,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.35. 1,254,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.