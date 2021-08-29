DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $78.09 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 561,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,343 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $78,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976,714 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after purchasing an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after purchasing an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

NYSE WM traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $154.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

