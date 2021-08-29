DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $64.46 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 882,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,640 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Dominion Energy worth $64,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,800. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

