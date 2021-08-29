DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,530,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,669 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $59,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in The Kroger by 11.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in The Kroger by 24.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Kroger by 102.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 19.7% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,513,000 after purchasing an additional 167,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,867,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

